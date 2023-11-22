Eleven-year-old Australian girl sets new running world record

sport Reading level: green

Meet the world’s fastest 11 year old girl.

Adelaide schoolgirl Tilly Williams has broken a world distance running record, beating other girls who were eight years older than her to run 5000m in just 17 minutes and 22.7 seconds.

The Parkside Primary student beat the previous record by 19 seconds, making her the fastest distance runner under the age of 19 across 60 countries.

Tilly started running just two years ago and has already shot straight to the top.

When some of her friends told her about the international record, she decided to give it a go while competing at the SA State Championships.

“Some of my running friends told me about it and I was like, wow, it would be crazy if I got that and here I am,” Tilly said.

“It’s really crazy, I was never expecting it.”

Tilly has always loved keeping active, alongside her twin brother Henry and little sister Rosie.

“I am the kind of person who really enjoys the challenge,” Tilly said.

“I really love surfing and I love bike riding and hiking – all different kinds of adventure and sports.

She started running in 2021 when she joined her school’s cross-country team. Since then, she has run two to three times a week with her dad, Mark Williams, or at the Adelaide Harriers Athletics Club.

“Everyone is really supportive and it really encourages me,” Tilly said.

“It’s good knowing that my family’s on my side and my friends are on my side as well.

“Usually I just go out and run with my running group and with my dad as well … Because it is like a bond.”

Tilly doesn’t follow a strict diet, so her favourite food is still on the menu – her dad’s home-cooked pizza.

“I do love pepperoni pizza,” she said.

Tilly said she has been inspired by runners Caitlin Adams, Tara Palm, and her favourite book character, Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

“I could really relate to the main character Matilda because she set herself goals and really had to work hard to achieve them,” she said.

The 5000m record was not officially recognised by Athletics SA and Australia due to record keeping differences, but Tilly said she was already working on her next goal.

Tilly is set to represent South Australia in Tasmania on Friday at the National 10-12 years Track & Field Championships competition at Launceston.

She also has dreams of competing in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

“In the long-term, maybe, but in the short-term, it’s just achieving a goal and then getting to the next one and then achieving that; it’s a long way down,” she said.

Tilly’s dad Mark said he was very proud of his daughter.

“You never think that anyone’s going to get a world record at this age, at any age really, it’s just surreal,” Mr Williams said.

“We’re incredibly proud, it’s very important to recognise these achievements, but also to stay very much grounded and just enjoy the other pursuits that she likes.

“She loves her running, but she does so many other things as well and I think it’s really important that the focus is on life rather than just one thing.”

GLOSSARY

bond: a close relationship

a close relationship surreal: doesn’t feel like it’s really happening

doesn’t feel like it’s really happening grounded : being sensible and realistic

: being sensible and realistic pursuits: things you like doing that you try hard at

QUICK QUIZ

1. Which world record did Tilly beat?

2. How many years has she been running?

3. What other sport does she like to play?

4. What is one of her long term goals?

5. What is Tilly’s favourite food?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What would be crazy?

Write a story starting with this sentence: “I thought it would be crazy if I got that.”

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Tilly says that Roald Dahl’s character Matilda inspires her. Do you have a favourite character from a book, film or TV show who inspires you? What do they inspire you to do or be? Write a description of the character, including what it is about them that inspires you.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Dream, believe, achieve

Life would be boring if we didn’t challenge ourselves. Tilly set herself a goal, trained hard, and accomplished an exceptional feat.

What have you pushed yourself to succeed at?

Maybe it was something at school, in sport, a personal skill, it can be anything!

Write about a time you had to set yourself a goal, practise, maybe fail several times, but persevere, then … bam, you did it!

Read it out loud to check it makes sense and if there is anything you can up-level to improve. Then share it with a partner.