sport Reading level: green

Sometimes things don’t go to plan and we witnessed such an event when the lights went out at the Gabba in Brisbane during an AFL night game last Friday.

The Melbourne Demons were playing the Brisbane Lions and during the last quarter, with the Lions well ahead, suddenly the stadium was thrown into darkness as the light towers went out due to a small fire in one of them.

Play was stopped for an hour as ground staff tried to sort out the problem, while television and radio commentators struggled to fill in time until the restart of the game, which the Lions won.

Of course, that was not the only thing that went wrong that night. Melbourne captain Max Gawn, one of the game’s great players and crucial to the Demons’ success, injured his knee in the opening quarter.

Television pictures showed a forlorn* Gawn sitting on the change room floor with his injured knee iced up.

So we had two big stories come out of the one football game: lights out and the Melbourne captain with a devastating injury.

I thought I could draw a cartoon for the newspaper on either issue, such was their news worthiness.

Then I realised I didn’t have to choose between the two stories, I could draw one cartoon that included both. But how would I do that?

I started sketching the tragic figure of Max Gawn, slumped in the change room. He is great to caricature* with his long beard, shaved head and lanky frame. Sports psychologists tell players that they should always look for the positives and in this situation I thought Gawn would be searching for something to hold on to, a light at the end of this dark tunnel … wait … did I just say light?

It was then that I realised I could use a nice little pun*, or word play, to lead the cartoon from Max Gawn’s injury to the lights going out on the field of play.

I thought the cartoon would be a two panelled drawing. The first panel would have a devastated Gawn nursing his injury. But being the great captain that he is, he must go out to his players and tell them that despite this setback “the future still looks bright!”

In comedy, timing is everything. It’s the same in cartoons. The second panel would show the Melbourne captain standing on the sideline about to inspire his players on their bright future, when the lights go out.

The punchline* is a silhouetted* Max Gawn and the players standing in the darkness!

GLOSSARY

forlorn: alone and unhappy

alone and unhappy caricature: do a drawing in which the characteristics of a person or thing are exaggerated

do a drawing in which the characteristics of a person or thing are exaggerated pun: amusing use of a word that has more than one meaning

amusing use of a word that has more than one meaning punchline: the last part of a joke, story or cartoon that explains the meaning or makes the point

the last part of a joke, story or cartoon that explains the meaning or makes the point silhouetted: showed someone as a dark shape and outline

EXTRA READING

Thank goodness footy’s back!

Perth Grand Final has a blockbuster feel

Dees win, the sixth reason to leave home

QUICK QUIZ

Which ground’s lights went out during the AFL game last Friday night? Which two teams were playing at the time? Which team won the match? What happened to Max Gawn in the first quarter? How did Mark Knight combine the two news stories into one cartoon?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What happens next?

Imagine this cartoon has three panels instead of two. Think about what your third panel would look like and what it would be trying to say? Now draw your third panel.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Visual Communication Design, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Being able to draw is only one of the skills needed to be a great cartoonist. Write a list of all of the other skills that you think cartoonists like Mark need to do their job.

Next to each skill, write a sentence that explains why that skill is important or helps them to do a great job.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Media Arts, Visual Communication Design

VCOP ACTIVITY

Describe it

Look at the cartoon and make a list of five nouns that you see. Then describe those five nouns with five adjectives. Now add a preposition to those five nouns and adjectives.

Finally, choose your favourite bundle and put all the words together to make one descriptive sentence.