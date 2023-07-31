Matildas defeat Canada 4-0 to keep their 2023 World Cup dream alive

sport Reading level: green

Australia’s Matildas are through to the knockout* rounds of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Canada 4-0 on Monday night.

The Matildas needed the victory to continue in the tournament after a nervous win over Ireland and a shock loss to Nigeria last week.

The 27,706 fans at Melbourne’s Rectangular Park cheered madly as the Aussies put the ball into the net four times.

Hayley Raso gave the Matildas the perfect start scoring her first of two goals just nine minutes into the game.

Fowler appeared to have made it 2-0 when she netted the ball in the 37th minute but after the referee checked the video, Australia’s Ellie Carpenter was ruled to have been in an offside* position and the goal was not allowed.

Australia quickly shook it off and two minutes later Raso kicked her second goal.

Rising star Mary Fowler added a third in the 58th minute before stand-in captain Steph Catley scored a penalty in extra time to seal the famous victory.

Captain and fan favourite Sam Kerr, who has been battling an injury since day one of the tournament when it was revealed she had hurt her calf, played no role in the victory and will now get an additional seven days to rest.

Speaking after the match, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr had inspired the team to the thumping victory.

“What I can say and part of the reason that we’re so united* and performed the way we did is some of the words Sam said to the team,” Gustavsson said.

“She said ,‘Make sure you win without me, so that I can get another week to train and recover’.

“The team responded and said you sit on the bench tonight and get healthy and we’ll win for you.”

Gustavsson said the win was a magic moment to watch.

“I’m proud. I had happy tears for the girls and fans. They deserved this. The way they united with the fans. This is more than football.”

The Matildas now advance* to the round of 16 and will face the runners-up* of group D, which is likely to be Denmark, in Sydney next week.

GLOSSARY

knockout : stage where teams are out of the competition after a loss

: stage where teams are out of the competition after a loss offside : A player is in an offside position if they are nearer to the opposition’s goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent

: A player is in an offside position if they are nearer to the opposition’s goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent united : together

: together advance: go forward

go forward runners-up: in second place

QUICK QUIZ

1 How many goals did Canada score against Australia?

2. Why was the match a must-win one for the Matildas?

3. Who scored two goals for the Matildas? In which minutes?

4. How much game time did Sam Kerr have? Why?

5. The Matildas are into the next stage of the World Cup, what two names are used to describe it?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Summarise the article

A summary is a brief statement of the main points of something. It does not usually include extra detail or elaborate on the main points.

Use the 5W & H model to help you find the key points of this article. Read the article carefully to locate who and what this article is about, and where, when, why and how this is happening. Once you have located this information in the article, use it to write a paragraph that summarises the article.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Sport

2. Extension

Imagine you are the captain Sam Kerr sitting injured on the bench as your teammates win 4-0 and advance you to the next stage of the World Cup. You are then given a chance to speak to the team in the changerooms after the match.

Write down what you would say to the team and how you would inspire them ahead of the Round of 16 match next week.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Sport

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.