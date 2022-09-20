sport Reading level: green

Michael Jordan’s jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for over $10 million US at auction ($14.9 million AUD), making it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia* in history.

The previous record was established earlier this year at auction house Sotheby’s, with Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God*” jersey fetching a staggering $9.3 million US ($13.8 million AUD).

“In the weeks since we announced the auction, there’s been palpable* excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarefied* piece of history,” said Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter after the September 15 auction.

“Yet again, today’s record-breaking result … solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT*, proving his name and incomparable* legacy* is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago.”

Jordan’s jersey was expected to fetch $3 to $5 million US ($4.5 to $7.4 million AUD) at Sotheby’s “INVICTUS*” auction and eclipsed the $3.7 million US spent in May on Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn in his rookie* year – the previous record for a basketball jersey at auction.

The sale also broke the record for any item of Jordan sports memorabilia after his autographed relic card from 1997-1998 sold for $2.7 million US ($4 million AUD).

The jersey from the famed “Last Dance” season – named after the 2020 Netflix documentary chronicling Jordan and Chicago Bulls in their quest to win their sixth NBA championship in eight years – attracted a total of 20 bids.

GLOSSARY

memorabilia: things valued and collected because they are connected with a person, sport or area of interest

things valued and collected because they are connected with a person, sport or area of interest Hand of God: famous goal Maradona scored during Argentina’s match against England on June 22, 1986

famous goal Maradona scored during Argentina’s match against England on June 22, 1986 palpable: a very strong and obvious display of feeling

a very strong and obvious display of feeling rarefied: out of the ordinary, related to wealth, high social position, art, or literature

out of the ordinary, related to wealth, high social position, art, or literature rookie: a new recruit, someone without experience

a new recruit, someone without experience GOAT: greatest of all time

greatest of all time incomparable: so good or great that nothing or no one else could achieve the same standard

so good or great that nothing or no one else could achieve the same standard legacy: something of lasting value left behind by someone who has left or died

something of lasting value left behind by someone who has left or died INVICTUS: Sotheby’s two-part curated collection of sports artefacts, from the Latin word for undefeated and incomparable

EXTRA READING

Record price for Michael Jordan’s rookie shoes

Sneaker addict gets his kicks from rare collection

Kanye West’s sneakers sell for record $1.8 million

QUICK QUIZ

Michael Jordan wore the jersey at which game? What was the record-breaking sale price in Australian dollars? Which jersey was the previous record holder and why? Which late basketball player held the previous record for basketball memorabilia? What did The Last Dance documentary chronicle?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Who’s your GOAT?

In this story, Michael Jordan is described as the undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time). Choose a sport or activity that you are interested in and nominate your GOAT. Make a list of reasons why you think this person is the greatest. As well as listing their achievements in their field, think about adversity they might have overcome or ways they have helped others that make them admirable.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Is Michael Jordan’s jersey worth $14.9 million AUD? Write a paragraph to justify your thinking.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Economics; Ethical Understanding

VCOP ACTIVITY

Please can I have It?

Well, I don’t think your parents are going to fork out $10 million on some sports memorabilia, but is there something else you have been pretty desperate to get your hands on?

Write a letter to a parent or carer trying to convince them that you deserve the thing you are after. Include what it means to you, why you need it, and more importantly, that you should have it.

Can you convince them?