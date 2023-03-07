sport Reading level: green

Gone are the days of playing for pocket money and hot meals.

Australia’s top female athletes are, finally, making some real cash.

Tennis has led the charge by stumping up* equal prize money for both male and female athletes and though few sports are yet to follow suit, the gap is beginning to close.

The LPGA* Tour has upped its game in the remuneration* stakes and some Aussies have been big winners, headlined by world No.3 and 2022 US Open champion Minjee Lee.

Only this month we watched as record paydays were offered to the likes of cricketers Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry at the inaugural* Women’s Premier League auction in India and those sudden windfalls* were enough for each to crack our top-20 rich list.

Lucrative* sponsorship deals helped surfing stars Steph Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons cash-in last season and with the profile of women’s sport continuing to rise, such deals could soon be commonplace.

Some household names* failed to make the cut including superstar swimmer Ariarne Titmus, who boasts top sponsorship deals with Harvey Norman, Nike and Speedo.

However, Titmus should cash-in on her profile ahead of the Paris Olympics and feature near the top of the rich list in coming years.

AUSTRALIAN SPORT’S FEMALE TOP 20 RICH LIST

20. Alyssa Healy

$475k – $550k

Healy was the eighth Aussie off the auction block in the WPL, taking home $122,000 for three weeks’ work in India next month.Though not the sum many expected the Aussie ‘keeper to fetch, it was enough to push Healy into the top-20.

19. Astra Sharma

$550k

Sharma reached a career-high singles ranking of No.84 in February, however ended the year outside the top-200. Regardless, she made the main draw of three grand slams and reached the second round at Indian Wells. A prolific doubles and mixed doubles player, Sharma won her fourth doubles title in April at the WTA 250 in Colombia.

18. Beth Mooney

$550k – $600k

Mooney nabbed the sixth-largest payday at the WPL auction, going for $350,000 to partner Aussie teammate Ash Gardner at the Gujarat Giants. With her Cricket Australia and BBL salaries pushing the $250,000 mark, the reigning Belinda Clark Award winner more than doubled her pay in the process.

17. Ellen Perez

$600k

Perez enjoyed a career-best year in terms of grand slams, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and semis at the US Open with doubles partner Nicole Melichar. The pair also reached back-to-back WTA 1000 finals at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open. Perez hit as high as No.15 in the doubles rankings late last year.

16. Meg Lanning

$600k – $650k

The Aussie captain will earn $193,000 playing for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL next month, sweetening an already impressive take-home pay from Cricket Australia. With her captaincy bonus and marketing royalties on top of that, the star bat has done very well for herself in the past 12 months.

15. Rachel King

$600k – $650k

Gai Waterhouse favourite Rachel King enjoyed a standout season, entering the TRC top-100 at 90 and earning $6.6m in prizemoney for connections. Her career-best ride came in 2022 when she piloted Knights Order to victory at the Sydney Cup.

14. Tyler Wright

$600k – $675k

The two-times world champion didn’t have the greatest year of earnings in the water in 2022, but she just signed a new multimillion-dollar three-year deal with Rip Curl and remains an icon for many brands.

13. Ellyse Perry

$600k – $700k

Cricket Australia’s most marketable female face just about doubled her income after RCB stumped up $297,000 to sign her for the inaugural WPL season. Long the face of women’s cricket in Australia, Perry’s hefty price tag shows she is still one of the premiere players in the world.

12. Sally Fitzgibbons

$650k – $750k

She may not have had the results on tour she would have liked in 2022, but Sally Fitzgibbons remains one of the most bankable female athletes in Australia. The surfing standout raked in roughly $200,000 in winnings last year but her take-home income is well buffered by lucrative deals with Under Armour, Boost Mobile, Accor Hotels and more.

11. Stephanie Kyriacou

$700k – $800k

The world No.95 enjoyed a purple patch of form between June and August, banking roughly 75 per cent of her season prize money over three tournaments. It started in June at the PGA Championship where Kyriacou finished T10 and pocketed $230,000 for her troubles and a T7 finish the AIG Women’s Open earned the 22 year old a similar payday.

10. Ashleigh Gardner

$800k – $850k

The Aussie all-rounder was at the centre of a three-team bidding war for her services in the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction earlier this month. The 25-year-old joined Gujarat Giants on the equal second largest contract in the competition, adding to her Cricket Australia and Sydney Sixers deals.

9. Jamie Kah

$800k – $850k

The top female jockey in the world since 2020, Kah won connections a cool $12.5m last season – $2.25m of that on the back of Zaaki at the All-Star Mile – and pocketed north of $800,000 as a result. The 27 year old from South Australia is ranked among the top-20 jockeys in the world and continues to push boundaries in a sport long dominated by men.

8. Steph Gilmore

$800k – $900k

At one time commanding north of $1m in sponsorships alone, Australia’s queen of the surf Steph Gilmore showed she still belongs at the top of the tree with a stunning WSL World Championship in 2022. Banking more than $150,000 with her WSL Finals win alone, Gilmore’s prize purse for 2022 topped up a hefty marketing portfolio featuring deals with Roxy, Audi and more.

7. Storm Hunter

$970,000 – $1.1m

Australia’s premiere doubles exponent reached the Australian Open quarterfinals and US Open semis in 2022 – both career high watermarks. Currently No.12 in the world in doubles, Hunter partnered Luisa Stefani to a WTA 500 win at the Guadalajara Open in October.

6. Daria Saville

$1.1m – $1.25m

After her 2021 season was largely cruelled by injury, ‘Dasha’ shot back up the WTA rankings in 2022. She entered the Abierto Zapopan ranked No.627 in the world, where she defeated reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round. At the Miami Open she became the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in the tournament’s history at No. 249. By the end of the year she was back inside the top-50, before tearing her ACL in Tokyo at the Pan Pacific Open.

5. Sam Kerr

$1.25m – $1.75m

One of the faces of women’s football globally and the first female player to grace the cover of popular video game FIFA, Kerr is a marketer’s dream and she has cashed in with Nike. She became the first Australian female footballer to top $1m in 2021 and her stock has only risen with starring performances for Chelsea and the Matildas.

4. Hannah Green

$1.8m – $2.5m

The girl with a last name made for golf, Hannah Green did more than OK with putter in-hand last year. She started 2022 with a win at the Victorian Open – the first Aussie since Minjee Lee in 2018 to do so – and ended it with $1.7m in prize money and ranked 19th in the world.

3. Ajla Tomljanovic

$2m – $2.5m

The face of Australian women’s tennis now that Barty has retired, world No.34 Tomljanovic banked close to $2m on the WTA Tour in 2022. She reached the quarter-finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open – Flushing Meadows the scene for her third-round defeat of the retiring Serena Williams. Last year the Aussie ace signed on with Original Penguin as the American athleisure brand’s first tennis ambassador.

2. Ashleigh Barty

$6.5m – $7.5m

Eleven. That’s the total number of tennis matches Ash Barty participated in – and won – in 2022, before announcing her immediate retirement from the sport. It came as a shock to many, given she was world No.1 and seemingly at the top of her game, having not dropped a set en route to winning the Australian Open. Barty has retained the bulk of her sponsorship deals even in retirement.

1. Minjee Lee

$9.5m – $10.5m

An eight-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time major champion, Minjee Lee is comfortably the highest earning Australian female athlete. The world No. 3’s second career major success came at the US Open in June, where she pocketed the largest payday in women’s golf history, $2.6m. Lee’s tour winnings exceeded $5.5m in 2022 – the second-highest on the LPGA Tour – and she added an extra $1.45m by winning the Aon Risk Reward Challenge. Her list of sponsors include Aon, Hana Bank and apparel company WAAC.

GLOSSARY

stumping up: paying

paying LPGA: stands for Ladies Professional Golf Association

stands for Ladies Professional Golf Association remuneration: money paid for work or a service

money paid for work or a service inaugural: first

first windfalls: large amounts of money that are received unexpectedly

large amounts of money that are received unexpectedly lucrative: producing a great deal of money or profit

producing a great deal of money or profit household names: well-known people whose names are recognised by most people

QUICK QUIZ

Which sport led the charge by introducing equal pay for its male and female athletes? Which female golfer won the 2022 US Open? Name one of the cricketers who picked up big money in the Women’s Premier League auction. In which country was the Women’s Premier League auction? Ariarne Titmus is a star in which sport?

