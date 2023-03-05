sport Reading level: green

A traditional Indigenous football-style game that uses a possum-skin ball will be played alongside AFL and other sports at an Adelaide school.

Parndo, a game originally played by the Kaurna people of the Adelaide Plains, will be introduced at St Peter’s College in a five-week program to build knowledge and understanding of Indigenous culture.

Leading researcher in physical education and sports coaching Associate Professor Shane Pill said the approach to teaching Parndo encompassed* eight ways of Indigenous learning.

“When we teach a new sport, most commonly we take a skills-first approach,” he said.

“But in our work with St Peter’s College, the school made it a priority* to teach the core nature of the game – what its place is within Aboriginal culture and then over the five weeks, they set about introducing the skills of Parndo at a manageable* pace.”

Dr Pill said there has been a noticeable absence of Aboriginal games in the high school sport curriculum*.

“Working with the school, we put together a five-week unit for Parndo using (Tyson) Yunkaporta’s work and the ideas of a learning map and of story sharing,” he said.

Kaurna elder, Uncle Jeffrey Newchurch, welcomed the introduction of Parndo, known as “Buroinjin” in Kaurna language.

“It opens up the door for us to do cultural exchange,” he said.

He said it was encouraging to see the private school incorporate* Indigenous culture into its classrooms and sports fields.

