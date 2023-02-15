sport Reading level: orange

Australian 800m champion Peter Bol has been cleared of drug cheating after his B-sample* proved he had not taken the athlete enhancement* drug, EPO.*

Bol was told earlier this week that the B-sample of a test taken in October didn’t match with the positive A-sample reading to EPO.

Bol released a statement on social media on Tuesday morning revealing his suspension* had been lifted.

“Last month I told everyone I was innocent and asked that everyone in Australia believe me and let the process play out,” Bol said.

“I was hopeful that the process would exonerate* me. This morning, I am relieved that it did.

“I was just informed that my B-sample did not confirm my A-sample. My provisional* suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia.*

“The relief I am feeling is hard to describe. I appreciate the support I have received from my family, my team and from so many people from Australia and around the world

“The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare.

“I wished the results of my A sample had not been leaked but there is nothing I can do about that; to say it one more time – I am innocent and have not taken this substance* as I was accused of.”

Sport Integrity Australia reported Bol’s ban had been lifted, but in the meantime, the drugs scandal* cost Bol, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, the Young Australian of the Year Award.*

Paul Greene, the lawyer representing Bol has called for the government to look into why news of the A-sample had been publicly released before giving him Bol opportunity to do a second test to clear his name.

“It was a complete disgrace that it was announced publicly. I begged them not to, they did it anyway.”

“There are protections* in place to protect athletes, he was never even charged, never even provided any lab documents, it’s just unbelievable.”

The family of the Aussie track star have spoken of their relief he has been cleared of doping allegations and confidence the truth would eventually come out.

Bol’s brother Michael said the Australian 800m record holder was thrilled his name had been cleared and his reputation could be restored.

“He is finally relieved,’’ he said.

“He didn’t deserve this.

“He actually works very hard and for something like that to happen, it’s not a nice thing.’’

He said the doping* allegations took a particular toll on Bol’s Sudanese mother Hanan Kuku and his sister Nyibol.

“It was especially tough on our mum, she wasn’t handling it very well,’’ he said.

“My sister also – they couldn’t handle it altogether because they are very close to him.

“We are a very close family so when things like that happen it takes a toll, specially on the mum and sister who are very emotional people.’’

In 2021, Bol become the first Australian man to run in the 800m Olympic final since 1968.

GLOSSARY

B-sample : the second urine or blood sample taken to identify the use of drugs in professional sportspeople

: the second urine or blood sample taken to identify the use of drugs in professional sportspeople enhancement: an improvement

an improvement EPO: Erythropoietin is a drug that can improve performance in sports and is used illegally by some sportspeople.

Erythropoietin is a drug that can improve performance in sports and is used illegally by some sportspeople. suspension: the action of suspending someone so they can no longer work, or in this case, compete in sport

the action of suspending someone so they can no longer work, or in this case, compete in sport exonerate: to clear of wrongdoing or blame

to clear of wrongdoing or blame provisional: for the time being, or temporary

for the time being, or temporary Sport Integrity Australia: the sporting authority that performs drug tests on athletes

the sporting authority that performs drug tests on athletes scandal: a behaviour that is illegal or wrong that has been made public

a behaviour that is illegal or wrong that has been made public Young Australian of the Year Award: recognises great young Australians aged 16 to 30

recognises great young Australians aged 16 to 30 protections: the act of keeping someone safe

the act of keeping someone safe doping: the use of drugs to illegally improve athletic performance

EXTRA READING

Moments that made Indigenous and Australian sporting history

Sports stars share tips for Australia’s healthiest lunch box competition

UniSA study finds beetroot boosts sporting performance

QUICK QUIZ

Who is Peter Bol? Why had he been suspended from his sport? Why was his lawyer upset with Sport Integrity Australia? Which award did Bol miss out on recently? Who is Bol’s family was most relieved to hear his suspension had been overturned?

LISTEN TO THE STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What do you think?

Do you think that it was wrong to publish the news about Peter Bol’s A sample before he could be tested again? Write a paragraph explaining your opinion.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Use your research skills to find out about EPO and why it is banned. Use the information that you have found to design a poster. The purpose of your poster is to help athletes understand why they should not take this substance.

Time: allow 60 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education

VCOP ACTIVITY

‘I told you I was innocent!’

Have you ever been accused of doing something wrong that you didn’t do?

Or maybe you were mad at someone and made up a rumour about them that wasn’t true. How did it make you feel? Or how do you think they felt?

What’s worse, even when people find out you were telling the truth and you didn’t do it, it’s still left a negative effect.

What do you think it still can have a negative effect even though the truth came out?

Explain your understanding. Try and elaborate to provide more detail or provide a personal reflection to help explain your thoughts.

Don’t forget to re-read your work. Then use your VCOP skills to edit and up-level your writing.