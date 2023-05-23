Richmond’s Damien Hardwick shocks AFL as he quits as Tigers coach

sport Reading level: green

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has quit as senior coach of the AFL club.

The Tigers’ three-time premiership* coach finished up immediately yesterday and will not coach another game.

In an emotional address to players and the media, Hardwick said he started the 2023 season thinking it would be his last as Richmond coach but decided about two weeks ago not to see it through.

He said his resignation* was “one of the more tough conversations that I’ve had to do” but said he knew he could no longer give his all to the club.

“I just need a break … I’ve pushed every button I think possible for these guys,” he said.

“The best thing for myself was to stand aside. If I couldn’t give 100 per cent there was no way I was going to coach this football club.

“I’d rather leave too early than too late. I want to make sure I leave loving the game, not resenting* the game.”

He finishes as the longest-serving coach in the club’s history.

Hardwick coached 307 games for the Tigers with 170 wins, 6 draws, 131 losses and three flags in 14 years.

The club has appointed Hardwick’s assistant and former St Kilda player Andrew McQualter as interim* coach while it searches for a replacement.

