Vic’s Haileybury College shocks community as rowing cancelled

A leading private school in Victoria has cancelled its rowing program, sending students and their parents into a spin.

Haileybury College wrote a letter to parents to inform them the school’s rowing program would finish up by the end of 2025 because less students were participating in the expensive sport.

But a source close to the school said more students had been signing up for rowing overall, and that the only time less students had taken part was in 2021, when only 15 Year 9 students had joined.

The announcement is causing an uproar among the school community, with the source saying parents are “revolting” against the decision.

“There are protests, petitions, and Olympians and world champions calling the school,” they said.

The source said there was talk that the school cancelled the sport because it was so expensive due to the cost of the boats and the extra money the school needed to pay teachers’ wages.

Rowing is an elite sport only offered by a small number of high-fee private schools across the country as well as a handful of public schools with river access.

The exclusivity is mainly because of the price of equipment, with boats costing anywhere from $60,000 to $120,000 for an eight-seater.

Sydney school St Ignatius Riverview won the 2023 Head of the River, a prestigious rowing contest that has been raced by the best GPS school teams in Sydney since 1893.

Scotch College is considered one of the best in Melbourne for school rowing, while St Peter’s College and Seymour College are some of the best in Adelaide. All Hallows’ School has remained top of schoolgirl rowing in Brisbane throughout most of the 2023 season.

Some private schools have found a way around the problem of cost by asking families participating in the sport to pay more in school fees.

Parents at Victorian private schools Loreto Toorak and Shelford Girls’ Grammar pay more than $2500 for rowing on top of the yearly school fees of $30,000.

Some schools have parent rowing foundations that are able to raise huge amounts of money.

The fundraising capability at these top schools is legendary. At Scotch College in Melbourne, there’s rumoured to be a three-year waiting list to donate funds giving boat naming rights.

GLOSSARY

revolting: fighting against the powers in charge

fighting against the powers in charge elite: a group thought to be the best and have the highest status

a group thought to be the best and have the highest status exclusivity: only available to a small number of people or people of a higher status

only available to a small number of people or people of a higher status prestigious: someone or something respected or admired by many people

someone or something respected or admired by many people fundraising capability: ability to raise money

QUICK QUIZ

1. What was the reason given by Victorian school Haileybury College for cancelling its rowing program?

2. How much does an eight-seater row boat cost?

3. How do some private schools afford to run rowing programs?

4. What is the name of the prestigious rowing race held each year among GPS schools in Sydney?

5. What is one of the best school rowing teams in Victoria?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Who are our champions?

Do you know who Australia’s most successful Olympic rowers are? Use your research skills to find out. Choose the rower you think is the best. Use the information you have found to design an infographic or information poster about them.

Time: allow 45 minutes for this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

Do you think that expensive sports like rowing should be allowed in school? Write paragraphs that answer this question. Make your paragraphs as convincing as you can.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Creative vocabulary

Find a bland sentence from the article to up-level. Can you add more detail and description? Can you replace any “said” words with more specific synonyms?

Have you outdone yourself and used some really great vocabulary throughout your writing? First, well done. Second, let’s ensure everyone can understand it by adding a glossary of terms. Pick three of your wow words and create a glossary for each word to explain what it means.