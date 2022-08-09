sport Reading level: orange

New rules will force Victorian councils to ­ensure both genders* have equal access to sports ­facilities.

In a game-changer for women and girls in Victoria – and likely catalyst* for change nationally – the state government has announced minimum standards for councils on women’s change rooms and facilities to encourage more female and gender-­diverse* participation.

Under the changes, Victorian councils will need to provide equal facilities for ­females by July 2024 to ­remain eligible* for infrastructure* ­funding.

Councils will receive training and education from the Office for Women in Sport and Recreation as part of the first phase of a road map that will begin this year.

Victoria’s Community Sport Minister, Ros Spence, said barriers ­including lack of access to ­appropriate facilities were ­deterring* women and girls from playing sport.

“Many Victorian women and girls don’t have access to the best courts or grounds, have facilities of lesser standard, or are relegated* to less convenient competition and training times,” Ms Spence said.

“These barriers make it difficult for many to participate or reach their best.

“The Fair Access Policy Road Map will deliver greater health outcomes for all Victorians, a stronger community sport and recreation sector, and fairer use of public sporting assets.”

Office for Women in Sport and Recreation director Sarah Styles said the road map was a “landmark* policy” that would significantly improve the inclusiveness* of community sport environments­.

Clubs and facilities that had been slower to accommodate* women and girls were encouraged to work with the office to become more welcoming places, Ms Styles said.

“We’re looking forward to working with all stakeholders*, wherever they are on their journey,” she said.

It comes as two new facilities in northeastern Victoria were officially opened this weekend, with the Sunbury Kangaroos and Sunbury Lions Football Netball clubs to benefit from the $2 million upgrades.

Ms Spence said one pavilion at Hume’s Eric Boardman Memorial Reserve had been replaced by female-friendly change rooms and upgraded amenities, while the other two pavilions were refurbished with women’s change rooms also added.

A further $88 million was available in this year’s state budget to upgrade community sport ­infrastructure.

GLOSSARY

genders: male or female sex, or the state of being either male or female

male or female sex, or the state of being either male or female catalyst: event or person that causes great and sometimes sudden change

event or person that causes great and sometimes sudden change gender-diverse: umbrella term for range of gender labels people may apply to themselves

umbrella term for range of gender labels people may apply to themselves eligible: allowed, qualified, permitted

allowed, qualified, permitted infrastructure: system of public works of a country, state or region

system of public works of a country, state or region deterring: to prevent or discourage someone from doing something

to prevent or discourage someone from doing something relegated: put something or someone into a lower or less important rank or position

put something or someone into a lower or less important rank or position landmark: an important or unique event marking an important change

an important or unique event marking an important change inclusiveness: including different types of people and treating them all fairly and equally

including different types of people and treating them all fairly and equally accommodate: make space for, include, fit in with, assist

make space for, include, fit in with, assist stakeholder: anybody who can affect or is affected by an organisation, strategy or project

QUICK QUIZ

By what date do Victorian councils have to provide equal facilities? What won’t these councils be eligible to receive if they do not comply? Barriers including lack of access to appropriate facilities was doing what? Which two clubs in northeastern Victoria will benefit from $2 million upgrades? How much money is available in the Victorian budget for sport infrastructure upgrades?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Facilities for women

Create a two-column table. On the left, list the local sporting facilities in your area. On the right, suggest some improvements and upgrades to make them equally friendly to men and women, girls and boys.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Do you think there are enough sporting facilities and activities for girls and women in your town? What would you like to see more of? How could you get more girls and women involved in local sport?



Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

VCOP dodge ball

The normal rules of dodge ball apply. Two teams throw soft balls at each other and if you get hit, you have to sit out. The team who knocks out all the players on the other team wins.

VCOP challenge: when you get eliminated, collect a mini-whiteboard and a basic clause from the sidelines. Up-level the sentence (make it better) by adding VCOP. When you show the teacher your completed sentence, you can return to the game.

Play for a set amount of time and the team with the most players left on the court wins.

What can you come up with?