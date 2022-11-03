Victorian government throws $15 million lifeline to Australian netballers

sport Reading level: green

The Victorian government has come to the rescue of Australia’s netballers, filling the $15 million hole left by Gina Rinehart’s sponsorship withdrawal.

Ms Rinehart’s mining company, Hancock Prospecting, sensationally tore up its sponsorship deal with Netball Australia after the Diamonds players refused to wear the company’s logo on their uniforms.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday that the state’s tourism body, Visit Victoria, would fill the sponsorship gap in a four-year partnership with Netball Australia.

The deal will see the Australian Diamonds don* Visit Victoria’s branding on its uniform during home and away tests.

Mr Andrews said Visit Victoria “raced” to fill the sponsorship gap, beating other states and private investors with its “very competitive” bid.

“We didn’t waste any time,” he said. “We have worked very, very hard to secure the sponsorship.”

The Premier stood by the $15 million deal, despite Victoria’s mid-financial-year update revealing the state is on course to record a $9.7 billion deficit* in 2022-23.

Mr Andrews said the sponsorship deal was a major “coup*” for the state.

“To be able to have the world’s very best netball team wearing our logo, projecting* all that we offer to the world and to the rest of our country, is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“Other states wanted this but Visit Victoria worked very quickly and very well.”

However, the Premier would not be drawn on which other states had competed for the sponsorship deal.

He added that it was a “big win” for Victorian jobs and the state’s tourism sector.

“It’s all about inviting more and more guests to come stay here,” he said.

“If you don’t advertise, no one knows what you’ve got to offer.”

The Diamonds will play at least five test matches in Victoria between 2023 and 2026, with the 2023 Super Netball grand final to also be played in Victoria.

Under the deal, players and coaches will be involved in campaigns to promote Victoria as a tourism destination.

Players will also encourage participation in the sport through community initiatives*, especially in communities that have many different cultures.

Diamonds captain Liz Watson, who is from Victoria, said the team was “delighted” with the deal.

“I think everyone is excited that we’ve got this amazing opportunity ahead of us,” Watson said. “It’s going to be huge for our state.”

Ms Rinehart pulled the plug on Hancock Prospecting’s sponsorship deal after players refused to wear uniforms bearing the company’s logo in the recent series against England.

The team had rallied around Indigenous player Donnell Wallam, who had expressed concern about the company’s record on Indigenous issues.

Ms Rinehart’s father, Lang Hancock, in 1984 called for the “sterilisation” of First Nations people.

Ms Rinehart, Australia’s richest person, has never publicly addressed or distanced herself from her late* father’s comments.

Wallam, just the third Indigenous player to represent Australia in netball, sensationally scored the winning goal in the dying seconds of her debut match for the Diamonds last week.

GLOSSARY

don: wear

wear deficit: the amount of money owed because more money is being spent than the amount being received

the amount of money owed because more money is being spent than the amount being received coup: an unexpectedly successful achievement

an unexpectedly successful achievement projecting: putting out there

putting out there initiatives: new ideas or ways to achieve a goal or solve a problem

new ideas or ways to achieve a goal or solve a problem late: dead

EXTRA READING

Indigenous Diamond seals thrilling victory

Moments that made sporting history

Australia’s most influential Indigenous sports stars

QUICK QUIZ

How much money was the sponsorship deal worth? Why did Gina Rinehart withdraw her company’s sponsorship? Why did the Diamonds players take a stand against Hancock Prospecting? What is the name of Victoria’s tourism body? Who is the captain of the Diamonds?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design the logo

Design the Visit Victoria logo that will go on the Diamonds’ uniforms. If you don’t live in Victoria, design a logo for your state, region or town. Remember that your logo has to be eye catching.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

“$15 million for Netball Australia is too much. There are more important things the Victorian government should be spending money on.”

Do you agree or disagree with this statement? Write a persuasive paragraph that answers this question.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.