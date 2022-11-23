World Cup 2022: Australia demolished by France in first match

sport Reading level: green

France trounced* Australia 4-1 in the Socceroos’ opening match on the 2022 World Cup stage in Qatar.

The Socceroos briefly threatened to stun the world when winger Craig Goodwin, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia, opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

But the class of the French soon shone through, with an Adrien Rabiot header getting the reigning* World Cup champs on the scoreboard, followed by a goal from Olivier Giroud to put France in front 2-1 in the first half.

Star Kylian Mbappe added to the French goal tally* in the second half and then Giroud headed home a cross from Mbappe to put the result beyond doubt. Giroud’s second goal for the match was his 51st for France, equalling the record set for his country by Thierry Henry.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said his side was outclassed by France, which won the last World Cup in 2018.

“Look, at the end of the day, they’re a quality side, they are world champions for a reason,” Arnold said.

“I thought the first half, we did well. Second half, we ran out of legs a bit, but that’s the type of level those players play at.”

Australia’s goalscorer, Craig Goodwin, said the Socceroos showed enough to suggest they could trouble Tunisia in their next Group D match.

“It’s a short turnaround and we have to prepare for the game against Tunisia, looking at where we can possibly hurt them, and do the best we can. It’s a game we have to go into with confidence,” Goodwin said.

“I think that first half we showed we can match it with them, but tactically* perhaps we can do a little better, getting more pressure on the ball. But at the end of the day we have to prepare for the next game now.”

On his goal, Goodwin said: “It’s obviously mixed emotions because in the end we lose the game, but obviously an incredibly proud moment.

“Honoured to represent my country at the World Cup, and to score is an amazing feeling. But mixed feelings because we lost the game in the end.”

The Socceroos’ hopes of moving past the group stage will be on the line when they face 30th-ranked Tunisia on Saturday night.

Tunisia had a scoreless draw with Denmark in the other Group D match, leaving Australia at the bottom of the group after the first matches.

Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups move through to the next round of competition, known as the knockout stage.

GLOSSARY

trounced: defeated in a very strong way

defeated in a very strong way reigning: currently holding a particular sporting title

currently holding a particular sporting title tally: score or amount

score or amount tactically: in a way that relates to the plans for achieving something

QUICK QUIZ

What was the score in Australia’s match with France? Who scored for Australia? Which country is hosting the World Cup? Who is the coach of the Australian team? Which team does Australia play next?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. A good sport?

Do you think Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is being a good sport? Explain the reasons for your answer using examples or information from the story.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Why do you think the writer of this story chose the word “trounced” to describe France’s victory over the Socceroos? Write down the reasons that you can think of. Then find, or think of, three synonyms (different words that have the same meaning) of trounced that make the first sentence even more dramatic.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Interview a Socceroo

If you had the opportunity to interview one of the Socceroos, what five questions would you ask the player?

Come up with five different questions. Challenge yourself to use different question stems (question opener words) to write your questions, and don’t forget to end with a question mark.