World Cup 2022 dream comes to end for ‘devastated’ Socceroos

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says his “extremely devastated” players deserve to be recognised as the pride of Australia after their memorable World Cup campaign* was brought undone by the brilliance of Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The Socceroos, written off as an afterthought* before the tournament and again before taking the field against world No.3 Argentina, showed plenty of Aussie fighting spirit in their do-or-die match on Saturday night in Qatar (Sunday morning Australian time).

But it wasn’t enough, with Australia falling 2-1 following a moment of Messi wizardry and a brain fade that Australian captain Mat Ryan will dwell on* for years to come.

Goalkeeper Ryan tried to take on Argentinian duo Rodrigo De Paul and Julian Alvarez instead of booting the ball out of danger, but the ball spilt to Alvarez, who turned and rolled it into the vacant goal.

A stunning strike from Aussie Craig Goodwin – later credited as an own goal to Enzo Fernandez – summed up Australia’s never-say-die spirit and kept the Socceroos in the hunt. But late chances to Aziz Behich and Garang Kuol didn’t quite come off.

It was a cruel finish, but Arnold welled* with pride as he spoke of his underdog* squad that had proved so many wrong to reach the World Cup – let alone the knockout stage, also known as the round of 16.

In the minutes after Australia’s shattered players made their way off the field, Arnold dragged them into the dressing room for one final message.

“I just wanted to say to them how proud I was – and grateful for how many sacrifices and the effort they’ve made through this whole campaign to do what they’ve done,” Arnold said.

“Of course they’re extremely disappointed. But it’s not every day you get to play the third best nation in the world, and against those type of players. I felt we did very, very good tonight.

“Before we came here everyone said we were the worst Socceroo team ever to qualify for the World Cup and the worst Socceroo team ever. That’s gone now.”

Although proud of the squad’s achievements at the World Cup and against the powerhouse* footballing nation of Argentina, Arnold said he couldn’t help think what might have been.

“It’s the way I am. Even though we’ve succeeded and been successful, I feel like we’ve failed,” he said.

“I just wanted to win so badly for the nation and the fans. Making the last 16 for me wasn’t enough.

“That’s just me. I know a lot of other people might be happy with it but that’s just the way I am.

“But I’m pretty sure, and I really hope, that Australia is proud of them tonight. They did a fantastic job.”

GLOSSARY

campaign: planned set of activities to achieve a goal

planned set of activities to achieve a goal afterthought: something not seen as important enough to be considered at the time but added later

something not seen as important enough to be considered at the time but added later dwell on: keep thinking or talking about something unpleasant

keep thinking or talking about something unpleasant welled: rose up and spilt out

rose up and spilt out underdog: competitor thought to have little chance of winning

competitor thought to have little chance of winning powerhouse: something of great energy, strength or power

QUICK QUIZ

Which nation did Australia play in this match? What world ranking does this nation have? What was the final score? Who is Australia’s soccer coach? Who is Australia’s captain?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. A memorable moment

Choose your favourite minute of play from the Australia v Argentina match. Complete one of the following:

Write and record a commentary for this special moment of the game OR write a “first person” recount of the moment as though you are one of the players involved.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education

2. Extension

Write a letter to the Socceroos, congratulating them on their performance in the soccer World Cup. Let them know how their success has made you feel.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education

VCOP ACTIVITY

Walking in their shoes

The Socceroos who have headed to Qatar for the World Cup have been training tirelessly to represent Australia. Imagine how they must feel as their dreams of competing at the World Cup come true. It’s time to walk in their shoes and imagine you are one of the players. Write a descriptive piece recounting your experiences. You may like to include: training, being selected for the Socceroos, travelling to Qatar, and the moments before, during and after your matches.