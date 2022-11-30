World Cup 2022: Socceroos’ win secures place in knockout stage

sport Reading level: green

A moment of Mathew Leckie brilliance has helped the Socceroos reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for only the second time in their history with a 1-0 win over Denmark.

Leckie scored the winner 60 minutes into the game, securing Australia’s place among the last 16 teams in Qatar.

The Australian team has now won back-to-back World Cup games for the first time, after victory over Tunisia last weekend, bouncing back from its big loss to France in its first match.

The Socceroos have not made the knockout stage involving the final 16 teams since 2006 when they had stars Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill and Mark Viduka in their ranks.

Leckie described his intense emotions after scoring the goal for Australia after a twisty run and low, hard kick into the back of the net.

“I think in those moments you don’t think too much, you don’t have time to think, you know it all happened so fast,” Leckie said.

“It was a great ball and I had one more man to beat. Low and hard, it’s difficult for a keeper to save and as soon as I saw it was going in I was so excited and so happy.

“I think by the celebration you can see how much emotion there was. I’m just so proud you know, we’ve worked so hard.

“My first World Cup is probably one of the most important goals for me and for the team.”

Australia’s win against Denmark means it progresses to the knockouts in second place behind reigning* champion France in Group D.

Australia will play Argentina from Group C in the knockout stage.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold conceded* Australia “may not be the best team” in the world, but said his players had outperformed their rivals to take home a well-deserved win against Denmark.

“I am just so proud of the players’ work ethic*, their commitment, their fight,” said Arnold, who was assistant coach the last time Australia made the knockouts in 2006.

“I am so proud and happy, this is what World Cups are for. I truly believe that the Socceroos are the team that unite the nation.”

Socceroos forward Mitchell Duke said the players fancied themselves against any opponent.

“Don’t write us off, there’s something really special building right now,” Mitchell said.

“But the job’s not done yet. We’re excited to make more history and go even further.

“The belief within our group is massive, I think we’ve shown that. We’ve just beaten Denmark, a world-class opponent.

“I could play another match right now with all the adrenaline*. Bring on whoever. I feel like we could take on anyone right now.”

Denmark is 10th in the FIFA rankings and following its run to the last four at the Euros in the summer of 2021 had been touted* by some as a dark horse* in Qatar, only to fall short in its do-or-die clash with Australia.

