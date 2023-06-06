Apple unveils Vision Pro headset which mixes virtual worlds with our real world

technology Reading level: orange

Virtual* worlds and our real world are about to collide in a new hi-tech* gadget.

Apple has released its first mixed-reality “spatial* computer” headset, which is like a screen you can wear on your face.

Using your eyes, fingers and voice, wearers will be able to play games, type in front of a virtual monitor, play with digital objects in your living room, watch movies on a massive screen anywhere, and much more.

The Vision Pro headset looks like ski goggles and combines virtual reality — where you can see a computer-created setting — with augmented reality*, where you see virtual items in your real world.

It can make a video game fill your bedroom or a huge TV screen hover in the middle of a plane with spatial audio.

You’ll also be able to look at — and record — the world around you, thanks to cameras, sensors and microphones built into the goggles that can send whatever is happening outside your body into a video feed in front of your eyes.

A feature called Eyesight at times shows the wearer’s eyes on the front of the goggles as they watch what’s happening on the screen. Some people think it’s a little creepy* but Apple says it helps keeps you connected to those in your real world.

The headset is not cheap, however, costing about $5000 in Australian dollars.

During the announcement, Apple boss Tim Cook talked about the groundbreaking* potential of mixing digital content with the real world.

“Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we’ve ever seen,” Cook said.

“Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing. Built upon decades of Apple innovation*, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before,” Cook said.

Apple announced other new features at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in California in the US including tech to reduce eye strain in children.

A daylight sensor will measure how much time an Apple Watch wearer spends outside, which is important for eye health, and a new screen distance feature sends an alert when a user is too close to their device.

Among other new changes, Check In will allow iPhone users to let family or friends know that they’ve reached their destination safely while the new NameDrop lets you share contact information with a chosen person by simply holding your iPhone close to theirs.

GLOSSARY

virtual: not real or true, but looks like it is

not real or true, but looks like it is hi-tech: the best technology available at the moment

the best technology available at the moment spatial: relating to the position, area, and size of things

relating to the position, area, and size of things augmented reality: an enhanced version of reality created using technology

an enhanced version of reality created using technology creepy: something unpleasant that makes you nervous

something unpleasant that makes you nervous groundbreaking: very new and a big change for its type

very new and a big change for its type innovation: something new

QUICK QUIZ

1. What is the name of the new headset?

2. Which two worlds does it combine?

3. Which Apple device introduced us to personal computing?

4. Where was the Apple conference held?

5. What health condition do the daylight sensor and screen distance feature hope to reduce?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Future Apps

This Kids News article highlights some pretty out of this world new technology coming our way in the not too distant future.

Work with a partner to brainstorm an app or new technology that could be helpful not just for entertainment, but to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate than most.

Outline your idea and the technology that could make it happen below.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Digital Technologies, Critical and creative thinking.

2. Extension

What are the privacy concerns of this new Vision Pro technology?

How do we regulate a world where live stream videos and recordings can be sent from these new types of headsets?

How could you block and protect yourself from this technology?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Digital Technologies, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking.

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Explore new worlds

Imagine you are wearing the new Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Write a short story or description of an exciting adventure you have using the headset. Be creative and use your imagination to explore the language features from the article.

Before writing, discuss these questions with a partner:

— What virtual worlds or digital content would you like to see in your real world?

— How would you use the headset to play games, watch movies, or interact with digital objects?

— How would the spatial audio and visual features enhance your experience?

— How would the cameras and sensors help you capture and interact with the world around you?

— How would you feel wearing the headset and experiencing this new technology?

Remember to use descriptive language, adjectives, and creative ideas to make your story interesting and engaging.