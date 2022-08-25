technology Reading level: green

The new hi-tech frontier* of firefighting is here, with crews across NSW getting drones that can fly high above disaster zones and locate people and animals in need of rescue.

The Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) drones, launched as part of a $5.4 million investment by the NSW state government, come with thermal imaging* cameras and laser technology that can detect variable heat temperatures, identify people or animals under threat and measure the size of an area impacted by fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) bushfire and aviation* unit commander Scott Donohoe said the drones could be sent into the air above a fire zone within minutes.

“The drones are stored in our ­vehicles and ready for immediate use, providing FRNSW commanders with aerial images that can help determine the safest and most effective places to position fire trucks and crews,” Supt Donohoe said.

He said there were plans for about 200 firefighters to be trained to pilot the drones.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said aside from assessing bushfire risks, the drones could also be used in operations to reduce forest fuel, such as controlled burning, as well as finding people missing in dense bushland.

“These drones are being deployed* to 24 regional areas, giving FRNSW crews an eye in the sky to help them better fight fires and keep our communities safe,” Ms Cooke said.

The drones have already been used in the flood-battered Northern Rivers region to assess flood-damaged infrastructure*, identify hazardous* materials and find leftover debris*.

Former state fire chief Greg Mullins has previously warned burnt bush is regrowing at twice the normal speed ahead of the upcoming season.

GLOSSARY

frontier: uncharted territory, any new area of thought, learning and practice

