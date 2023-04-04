Experts’ mind-blowing predictions for future of travel in 2070

technology Reading level: green

Staying in underwater hotels, having your own personal holographic* concierge*, and even using your heartbeat instead of a passport – travel is predicted to look extremely different in 2070.

European budget airline easyJet has commissioned* a panel of experts to make predictions on what travel will look like in 50 years’ time – and their findings are mind-blowing.

Take airports for example, paperwork will be a thing of the past where instead an individual’s biometric data* will be stored in the cloud* and available globally – replacing physical passports.

But it won’t just be the type of biometric technology we are familiar with today – fingerprints or face/retina scans – but your heartbeat, as everyone’s “cardiac signature” is unique, the experts say.

There will be no check in or security – something Emirates president Sir Tim Clark previously told news.com.au would happen much sooner than in 50 years’ time.

Facial recognition software is instead expected to be able to identify you, match you with your booked flight and send messages to your phone as you walk through the airport without stopping.

“Going ‘through security’ or ‘passport control’ will be meaningless terms,” said Dr Patrick Dixon, the chairman of Global Change Ltd and an expert on the 2070: The future travel report.

“You will not be aware of any sort of checks, but you too will be scanned and tracked as you move through the airport.”

Your baggage, with an embedded smart data tag, would be automatically* unloaded from a train or taxi and sent directly to the right aircraft.

And that taxi is not the one we know today. People are expected to travel to the airport – and around their holiday destinations – in e-VTOLs, which refers to electric vertical takeoff and landing air taxis.

“At least 250 companies are already developing these short-hop vehicles,” Dr Dixon said.

If you’re one of those people who hate packing or even more so, unpacking, Professor Graham Braithwaite says eventually the need to pack clothes could disappear completely with 3D printers.

“Simply provide your destination with your measurements via a body scan before you fly and, upon arrival, find a wardrobe filled with outfits in your exact size,” he said.

“When you leave, clothes can be recycled and reprinted for the next tourist. Not only will this reduce the stress of packing, holiday fashion becomes more sustainable*.”

‘Sit back, relax and enjoy your flight’

Overall planes are expected to get more advanced and more comfortable.

Specifically, the experts predict the seats will no long be “one size fits all” and you’ll actually be able to book a seat suited to your body type.

They might even be able to cool or warm you to your preferred temperature and be more hygienic*.

“Currently, seats are standardised partly for safety reasons, but innovation* in materials science will see the creation of lighter yet stronger materials, for a tailored comfort experience at the same time as maintaining safety,” futurist Dr Melissa Sterry said.

It is likely there will also be no more screens on the back of your seats. A more futuristic kind of device could beam movies straight before your eyes.

What about the common experience of eagerly waiting for the flight attendant to tell you the two or three meal options you can choose from only to be disappointed? This will also be a thing of the past.

The experts predict you will be able to choose whatever you want to eat.

‘Expect hotels like never before’

Imagine a digital holographic personal concierge waiting to greet you in your hotel lobby to tend to your every need. In 50 years it could be a reality.

You could also be choosing your room’s decor to suit your taste, change the lighting, the music, the scent and the softness of your bed.

“A digital virtual room assistant (think Super-Alexa) will greet you and help you with anything from ordering a new towel to suggesting a place to eat and making a reservation for you,” futurist Shivvy Jervis said.

The buffet breakfasts of the future involve a digital menu where you can type in what you want to have 3D printed.

By 2070, you could find yourself staying in an underwater hotel and going on a “sea-fari” in a mini submarine, or you may stay underground with subterranean hotels expected to be built into the fabric of the earth.

And if you are not sure what holiday to go on or what to get up to one day, artificial intelligence is expected to be able to match you with the right destination, activity and even travelling companion.

For those who like to visit historical sites augmented reality will change the game.

“Forms of MR – mixed reality – will overlay images on the landscape to visually reconstruct what happened there: a famous battle, the troops surging around you, being sat among the cheering crowd at the very first Olympic Games,” Dr Sterry said.

It might be in the form of a projected hologram or by wearing a lightweight headset or glasses. Haptic suits could intensify the experience even further.

‘Look back 50 years’

While the predictions might seem far-fetched now, lead expert Professor Birgitte Andersen said you only have to look back 50 years to realise it’s all possible.

“Humanity has grown so accustomed to frequent beneficial advances in tech and engineering, that it can become easy to take for granted how far we’ve come in the last 50 years,” she wrote in the report’s summary.

“Think back to 1973 – smartphones were a thing of wildest dreams, ‘Google’ would have seemed like a made-up word, and laptops were still almost a decade away from being invented.

“It’s unfathomable to us now to have lived in a world without these core technologies that are so fundamental to our being. So, when looking forward to the next 50 years, the potential possibilities for growth and development in innovation and technology for travel are endless.”

GLOSSARY

holographic: images in which objects look as if they are solid and real, not flat

images in which objects look as if they are solid and real, not flat concierge: works at a hotel helping guests make restaurant reservations, get directions, or anything else they need assistance with

works at a hotel helping guests make restaurant reservations, get directions, or anything else they need assistance with passport: a travel document that says that the person who owns it is a citizen of the country on the passport

a travel document that says that the person who owns it is a citizen of the country on the passport commissioned: a form of payment to somebody for a job they have done

a form of payment to somebody for a job they have done biometric data: personal information resulting from specific technical processing relating to the individual’s physical, psychological or behavioural characteristics which allow or confirm the unique identification of that person, such as facial images, voice recognition or fingerprints

personal information resulting from specific technical processing relating to the individual’s physical, psychological or behavioural characteristics which allow or confirm the unique identification of that person, such as facial images, voice recognition or fingerprints the cloud: a new way of storing files and other digital content that allows users to access the files wherever these is internet access

a new way of storing files and other digital content that allows users to access the files wherever these is internet access automatically: happens in a mechanical way without a person having to do anything extra

happens in a mechanical way without a person having to do anything extra sustainable: changes we can make to help look after the planet

changes we can make to help look after the planet hygienic: the state of lifestyle which follows cleanliness that can lead to good health

the state of lifestyle which follows cleanliness that can lead to good health innovation: a new idea, product, or way to do something

QUICK QUIZ

What year are the travel predictions expected to be in place by? Who made the travel predictions? How will people travel to airports in 2070, according to the predictions? In the future, why will travellers possibly have no need to pack clothes? What are some of the different hotel experiences predicted in 50 years?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

Now and Then

Think about 5 things that weren’t around 50 years ago that we would find hard to live without today (think of different ones to the ideas listed in the Kids News story).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Now list 5 things that you think we might not be able to live without 50 years from now (in 2073)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Digital Technologies, Critical and Creative thinking

2. Extension

With all these futuristic predictions, what will you miss about today’s travel – airports, airlines and hotels?

Is all this innovation a positive thing? Is it necessary?

What are the advantages and disadvantages of some of these ideas?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Design and Technologies, Personal and social, Critical and Creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imagine that you have travelled to the year 2070 and experienced the futuristic travel that was predicted by the experts in the news report.

Write a short story about your journey.

Consider the following questions while writing your story:

What new technology did you use to travel to the airport?

How did you check in and go through security?

What was your flight experience like? Did you have a personalised seat and temperature?

What was the hotel experience like? Did you have a holographic concierge?

What was your favourite part of your journey?

Have fun imagining this futuristic travel experience!

Remember to use descriptive language to express your ideas and set the scene. Re-read your story aloud to make sure it makes sense and includes correct punctuation for the reader to follow along with the story. Try varying your connectives and openers to move the story along and keep the reader engaged.