Victorian public schools block ChatGPT AI program amid cheating fears

Victorian state schools have blocked students and staff from ChatGPT while they assess the implications* of the popular AI technology.

The Department of Education confirmed that access to the site “at Victorian government schools has been blocked from Department servers and devices as an interim* measure due to ChatGPT’s terms of use specifying that users must be at least 18 years of age”.

“The department is undertaking* further analysis* of the implications of these emerging* technologies and is preparing advice for schools,” a spokesman for the department said.

It comes as educational officials in other states, including Western Australia, NSW, Queensland and Tasmania, have blocked students from accessing ChatGPT on school servers.

Many international education bodies have banned the website, fearing students will use it to generate written work, although a number of educational experts have argued it has potential to help improve the work of disadvantaged students.

University leaders from across Australia have in the past week held emergency meetings on how to tackle the new plagiarism* threat. They are set to meet again this week for further discussions.

Andrew Dalgleish, president of the Victorian Principals’ Association covering primary schools, said the Victorian Education Department had not brought in a blanket ban but was “hastening* cautiously to assess the benefits for teachers and children, but also the risks”.

“We want to see schools work with the department to see how we can use this technology if we can get through the 18+ age issue. There is the potential for it to change education for the better and increase the quality of students’ work,” he said.

“We want to see them nurture and support the safe and appropriate use of these tools.”

Australian Primary Principals Association president Malcolm Elliott said it was “sensible” for schools to block access to ChatGPT.

“We need to approach this with our eyes open and with a degree of caution. We have to understand this technology well and have very clear rules and protocols* around how it’s used,” Mr Elliott said.

“The place of ever developing information technology continues to raise issues and challenges for teachers, principals, students and families.

“Clearly artificial intelligence is here to stay and we need to come to grips with it because it will have an impact on all of our society.”

GLOSSARY

implications: the things that are likely to happen as a result of something

the things that are likely to happen as a result of something interim: for the time being

for the time being undertaking: agreeing to do something

agreeing to do something analysis: detailed examination or investigation

detailed examination or investigation emerging: new and becoming more obvious or popular

new and becoming more obvious or popular hastening: moving or acting quickly

moving or acting quickly plagiarism: taking someone else’s work or ideas and pretending they are your own

taking someone else’s work or ideas and pretending they are your own protocols: official procedures, rules or ways of doing something

