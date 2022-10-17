weather Reading level: orange

Inspirational stories of heroism* have emerged from Victorian flood zones as communities band together during the natural emergency.

Muddy legends volunteering their time – and in some cases risking their own safety – have helped protect towns and pulled people to safety amid rising floodwaters.

The Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) on Sunday reported more than 3000 calls for help since Friday, with an army of more than 2000 volunteers working alongside Country Fire Authority (CFA) and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) staff to safeguard* communities.

Selfless volunteers responded to more than 600 calls for help in just 24 hours, sandbagging* in a bid to plug surging floodwaters, manning relief centres and helping with practical logistics* such as finding temporary housing and clothes.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the way Victorians had pulled together in a time of crisis was awe-inspiring.

“I pay tribute to the volunteers and the people in these communities who are showing such resilience* once again in the face of the enormous pressure that they’re under,’’ he said.

“Australians are coming together, they’re helping each other out, and once again, we’re seeing, at the worst of times, the best of the Australian character.”

Central Victoria fielded the biggest calls for help, with people urged to sign up as SES volunteers or report to more than 50 sandbag collection points across the state if able to help.

Across the state, Victorians rolled up their sleeves to help however they could, using boats, canoes and goodwill* to get those in need to safety.

At Shepparton, uniformed Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel stood shoulder to shoulder with volunteers in tank tops and activewear, filling sandbags to try and stop the Victoria Park lake from overflowing.

Soldiers also joined Shepparton locals trying to fortify* homes and businesses with sandbags against record-breaking floodwaters.

Rum Yze, brother of former Melbourne footballer Adam, spent more than five hours making sandbags with wife Buki and son Nate in Shepparton on Sunday.

“We’re just playing our little part … it’s a real community effort and the floodwaters are really concerning, so we’re just doing what we can to help,” Mr Yze said.

“All day it’s been constant, people coming in and collecting their sandbags.

“It’s really pleasing seeing the community spirit coming together and helping everyone to get through it.’’

Resident Dylan McCormack had his boat on standby to rescue anyone in need.

“I’ve got my boat off my trailer ready to go, it’s literally floating at the end of the court,’’ he said.

“It (the flood situation) is out of our control, but what will be will be.”

With main roads to Shepparton and Mooroopna blocked, supplies from the Salvation Army to help flood victims were choppered in about 5pm on Sunday.

Greater Shepparton mayor Shane Sali said the supplies would be a massive help with more than 400 people staying at evacuation* centres in Shepparton and Tatura on Sunday night.

Cr Sali said he was incredibly proud of the help given from volunteers throughout the region, and grateful for the support of emergency services and other agencies.

“There’s a portion of our community that is able to help those who are facing significant challenges,” he said.

“We’ve all seen the sandbags at the Showgrounds and the relief centre, it’s an amazing spectacle*, I’ve stood back so many times and thought, ‘Wow’.

“It’s a proud community, but it doesn’t surprise me, this is what we do.”

Mr Sali said the Victorian State Government had offered $500,000 in emergency support funding for flood victims.

About 7000 homes in the region were under threat from flooding on Sunday night.

At Echuca, a conga line of emergency service workers and volunteers worked around the clock to lay sandbags in a bid to keep the floods at bay.

GLOSSARY

heroism: great courage, bravery

safeguard: protect someone or something from harm or destruction

protect someone or something from harm or destruction sandbagging: building a protective wall with sacks filled with sand

resilience: ability to recover well after difficulty

ability to recover well after difficulty goodwill: a friendly, helpful attitude in which you want good outcomes for other people

fortify: to strengthen something in order to protect it

to strengthen something in order to protect it evacuation: the act of moving people from a dangerous place to somewhere safe

spectacle: unexpected or unusual event, something striking to see

QUICK QUIZ

How many calls for assistance did the SES receive between Friday and Sunday? Which charitable organisation choppered in supplies due to road closures? How many people were staying at evacuation centre in Shepparton and Tatura Sunday night? How many homes were under threat in the Greater Shepparton region on Sunday night? The Victorian State Government had offered how much in emergency support funding?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Flood assistance

Helping each other out is a huge part of the “Aussie” culture. Work with a partner and think of some practical ways that you could assist people suffering through the current flood crisis in Victoria.

List your ideas below:

–

–

–

–

–

Is there one of these suggestions you may be able to enact with the help of your school or family? If so, why not give it a go?!

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Who are the people and government agencies assisting people in this flood crisis? Create a three-column table and below the appropriate heading as listed below, write their name, role and whether they are paid or voluntary.

Person/Agency

Role

Paid/Voluntary

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. News: condensed

Identify the most important pieces of information in this article and write a condensed version of it using 50 words or less.

Draw a picture or diagram to support your condensed news story.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science